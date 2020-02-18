Shares of CVI Down 20.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) on December 4th, 2019 at $42.72. In approximately 3 months, Cvr Energy Inc has returned 20.81% as of today's recent price of $33.83.

Cvr Energy Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $55.52 and a 52-week low of $33.17 and are now trading 2% above that low price at $33.83 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

CVR Energy, Inc. is an independent refiner and marketer of transportation fuels. The Company, also through a limited partnership produces ammonia, urea ammonia nitrate, and fertilizers.

