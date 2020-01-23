Shares of CTT Up 37.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Catchmark Timb-A (NYSE:CTT) on January 7th, 2019 at $7.81. In approximately 13 months, Catchmark Timb-A has returned 37.48% as of today's recent price of $10.73.

Over the past year, Catchmark Timb-A has traded in a range of $8.25 to $12.54 and is now at $10.73, 30% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company engages in timberland ownership and management, without ownership of any forest products and other manufacturing operations. CatchMark Timber Trust serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Catchmark Timb-A shares.

Log in and add Catchmark Timb-A (CTT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.