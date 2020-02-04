Shares of CTRN Down 33.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) on March 18th, 2020 at $11.15. In approximately 2 weeks, Citi Trends Inc has returned 33.33% as of today's recent price of $7.43.

In the past 52 weeks, Citi Trends Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.43 and a high of $24.78 and are now at $7.43, 0% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.

Citi Trends Inc., is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company offers quality, branded merchandise for men, women, and children including products from nationally recognized brands.

