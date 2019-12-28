Shares of CTRN Up 35.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) on August 22nd, 2019 at $16.86. In approximately 4 months, Citi Trends Inc has returned 35.94% as of today's recent price of $22.92.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Citi Trends Inc have traded between a low of $13.41 and a high of $23.09 and are now at $22.92, which is 71% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.0%.

Citi Trends Inc., is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company offers quality, branded merchandise for men, women, and children including products from nationally recognized brands.

