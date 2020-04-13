Shares of CTRE Up 35.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Caretrust Rei (NASDAQ:CTRE) on March 20th, 2020 at $13.38. In approximately 3 weeks, Caretrust Rei has returned 35.21% as of today's recent price of $18.08.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Caretrust Rei have traded between a low of $7.16 and a high of $25.52 and are now at $18.08, which is 153% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. acquires, owns, and leases real estate properties related to the Healthcare sector and senior housing living situations.

