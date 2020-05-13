Shares of CTLT Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) on March 25th, 2020 at $47.96. In approximately 2 months, Catalent Inc has returned 52.75% as of today's recent price of $73.25.

Catalent Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $73.66 and a 52-week low of $31.04 and are now trading 136% above that low price at $73.25 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.3%.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer health products. The Company's oral, injectable, and respiratory delivery technologies address the diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics, and consumer health products.

