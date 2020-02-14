Shares of CSX Up 9.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Csx Corp (NASDAQ:CSX) on December 16th, 2019 at $73.14. In approximately 2 months, Csx Corp has returned 9.24% as of today's recent price of $79.89.

In the past 52 weeks, Csx Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $64.07 and a high of $80.73 and are now at $79.82, 25% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

CSX Corporation is an international freight transportation company. The Company provides rail, intermodal, domestic container-shipping, barging, and contract logistics services around the world. CSX's rail transportation services are provided principally throughout the eastern United States.

