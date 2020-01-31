Shares of CSX Up 5.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Csx Corp (NASDAQ:CSX) on December 16th, 2019 at $73.14. In approximately 2 months, Csx Corp has returned 5.08% as of today's recent price of $76.85.

Csx Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $80.73 and a 52-week low of $64.07 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $76.85 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

CSX Corporation is an international freight transportation company. The Company provides rail, intermodal, domestic container-shipping, barging, and contract logistics services around the world. CSX's rail transportation services are provided principally throughout the eastern United States.

