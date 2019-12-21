Shares of CSV Up 23.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Carriage Service (NYSE:CSV) on August 1st, 2019 at $21.35. In approximately 5 months, Carriage Service has returned 23.49% as of today's recent price of $26.36.

Over the past year, Carriage Servicehas traded in a range of $0.00 to $28.50 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.7%.

Carriage Services, Inc. operates funeral homes and cemeteries in the United States. The Company provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials, and cremations. Carriage Services also sells related products and merchandise such as caskets, burial vaults, garments, and memorials.

