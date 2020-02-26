Shares of CSOD Down 33.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cornerstone Onde (NASDAQ:CSOD) on January 27th, 2020 at $59.15. In approximately 1 month, Cornerstone Onde has returned 33.36% as of today's recent price of $39.42.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cornerstone Onde have traded between a low of $49.81 and a high of $64.25 and are now at $39.42, which is -21% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% higher and 0.34% lower over the past week, respectively.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. develops and markets on demand employee development computer software. The Company's software includes learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, and succession management. Cornerstone markets to multi-national corporations, large domestic enterprises, midmarket companies, state and local public sector organizations, and colleges.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cornerstone Onde.

Log in and add Cornerstone Onde (CSOD) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.