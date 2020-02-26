Shares of CSGP Up 16.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) on November 25th, 2019 at $601.28. In approximately 3 months, Costar Group Inc has returned 16.13% as of today's recent price of $698.25.

Over the past year, Costar Group Inc has traded in a range of $403.87 to $746.70 and is now at $698.25, 73% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

CoStar Group Inc. provides building-specific information to the United States commercial real estate industry and related industries. The Company's database contains details of office and industrial space. The database provides digitized photographs and floor plan images on individual commercial buildings in the company's markets.

