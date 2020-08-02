Shares of CSCO Up 0.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) on December 19th, 2019 at $47.55. In approximately 2 months, Cisco Systems has returned 0.88% as of today's recent price of $47.97.

In the past 52 weeks, Cisco Systems share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $58.26 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP)-based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology (IT) industry and provide services associated with these products and their use. The Company provides products for transporting data, voice, and video within buildings, across campuses, and globally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cisco Systems shares.

Log in and add Cisco Systems (CSCO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.