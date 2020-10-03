Shares of CRY Down 14.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) on February 14th, 2020 at $28.09. In approximately 4 weeks, Cryolife Inc has returned 14.08% as of today's recent price of $24.13.

Cryolife Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.00 and a 52-week low of $20.76 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $24.13 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% lower and 0.41% lower over the past week, respectively.

CryoLife, Inc. cryopreserves viable human tissues for cardiovascular, vascular, and orthopedic transplant applications. The Company develops and commercializes additional implantable products and single-use medical devices. CryoLife develops bioprosthetic cardiovascular devices, including novel design stentless porcine heart valves marketed in Europe.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cryolife Inc.

Log in and add Cryolife Inc (CRY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.