Shares of CRUS Up 96.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) on June 7th, 2019 at $40.51. In approximately 8 months, Cirrus Logic Inc has returned 96.35% as of today's recent price of $79.54.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cirrus Logic Inc have traded between a low of $36.75 and a high of $91.63 and are now at $79.54, which is 116% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company develops audio and voice IC and software solutions for mobile communications, automotive entertainment, and consumer audio applications. Cirrus Logic is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cirrus Logic Inc shares.

