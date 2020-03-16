Shares of CRS Down 53.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) on December 17th, 2019 at $49.10. In approximately 3 months, Carpenter Tech has returned 53.89% as of today's recent price of $22.64.

In the past 52 weeks, Carpenter Tech share prices have been bracketed by a low of $21.55 and a high of $56.33 and are now at $22.64, 5% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes stainless steels, titanium, and specialty metal alloys. Carpenter processes basic metal alloying elements into finished products such as billets, bars, rods, and various special shapes. The Company also manufactures engineered products such as ceramics and metal injected molded designs.

