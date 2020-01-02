Shares of CRMT Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for America'S Car-Ma (:CRMT) on November 19th, 2019 at $97.37. In approximately 2 months, America'S Car-Ma has returned 12.75% as of today's recent price of $109.78.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of America'S Car-Ma have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $114.20 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, sells and finances the sale of used automobiles and trucks. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States and provides financing for substantially all of its customers. America's Car-Mart's customers are principally consumers with limited or damaged credit histories.

