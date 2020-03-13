Shares of CRI Down 22.6% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Carter'S Inc (:CRI) on February 24th, 2020 at $94.93. In approximately 2 weeks, Carter'S Inc has returned 22.57% as of today's recent price of $73.50.

Over the past year, Carter'S Inchas traded in a range of $73.44 to $112.46 and are now at $75.27. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

Carter's, Inc. markets baby and young children's apparel in the United States. The Company's brands are sold to national department stores, chain and specialty stores, discount retailers, and its own retail stores.

