Shares of CR Up 10.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Crane Co (NYSE:CR) on October 15th, 2019 at $80.54. In approximately 4 months, Crane Co has returned 10.48% as of today's recent price of $88.98.

Crane Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $91.23 and a 52-week low of $72.57 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $88.98 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0.36% higher over the past week, respectively.

Crane Co. manufactures engineered industrial products. The Company offers vending machines, airplane braking devices, pumps, valves, and other industrial goods. Crane serves the aerospace manufacturing, power generation, hydrocarbon processing, commercial and residential building, plumbing, and food and beverage production industries in the United States.

