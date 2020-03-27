Shares of CQP Down 39.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cheniere Energy Partners LP (AMEX:CQP) on January 30th, 2020 at $39.29. In approximately 2 months, Cheniere Energy Partners LP has returned 39.91% as of today's recent price of $23.61.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.30 and a 52-week low of $17.75 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $23.61 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

