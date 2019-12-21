Shares of CPS Down 22.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) on September 20th, 2019 at $43.05. In approximately 3 months, Cooper-Standard has returned 22.76% as of today's recent price of $33.25.

In the past 52 weeks, Cooper-Standard share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $77.77 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer systems, anti-vibration systems components, subsystems, and modules. Cooper-Standard Holdings conducts business worldwide.

