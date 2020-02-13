Shares of CPRT Up 23.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) on October 21st, 2019 at $82.87. In approximately 4 months, Copart Inc has returned 23.83% as of today's recent price of $102.62.

Copart Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $104.10 and a 52-week low of $51.33 and are now trading 100% above that low price at $102.62 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Copart, Inc. provides vehicle suppliers, primarily insurance companies, with a variety of services to process and sell salvage vehicles through auctions. The Company offers salvaged vehicles that are primarily sold to licensed dismantlers, rebuilders, and used vehicle dealers.

