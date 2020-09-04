Shares of CPF Down 49.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Central Pacific (NYSE:CPF) on January 13th, 2020 at $28.82. In approximately 3 months, Central Pacific has returned 49.06% as of today's recent price of $14.68.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Central Pacific have traded between a low of $12.40 and a high of $30.82 and are now at $14.68, which is 18% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.6%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp, through its Central Pacific Bank subsidiary, provides a variety of banking services and products, including personal and business deposit instruments, commercial and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, merchant, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, and trust services. Central Pacific Financial operates in Hawaii.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Central Pacific.

