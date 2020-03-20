Shares of CORR Down 58.7% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Corenergy Infras (NYSE:CORR) on February 24th, 2020 at $44.20. In approximately 4 weeks, Corenergy Infras has returned 58.67% as of today's recent price of $18.27.

Over the past year, Corenergy Infras has traded in a range of $9.25 to $49.75 and is now at $18.27, 98% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.5%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. These assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines, and gathering systems.

