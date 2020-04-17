Shares of CORR Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Corenergy Infras (NYSE:CORR) on April 1st, 2020 at $17.08. In approximately 2 weeks, Corenergy Infras has returned 30.68% as of today's recent price of $11.84.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Corenergy Infras have traded between a low of $9.25 and a high of $49.75 and are now at $11.84, which is 28% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.15% lower and 7.42% lower over the past week, respectively.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. These assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines, and gathering systems.

