Shares of COP Down 11.7% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) on January 24th, 2020 at $62.38. In approximately 1 month, Conocophillips has returned 11.68% as of today's recent price of $55.09.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Conocophillips have traded between a low of $50.13 and a high of $70.34 and are now at $55.09, which is 10% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, liquefied natural gas, and bitumen on a worldwide basis.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Conocophillips.

