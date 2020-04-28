Shares of COO Up 5.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) on March 30th, 2020 at $278.75. In approximately 4 weeks, Cooper Cos Inc has returned 5.49% as of today's recent price of $294.04.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cooper Cos Inc have traded between a low of $236.68 and a high of $365.68 and are now at $294.04, which is 24% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty healthcare products. The Company's products include contact lenses for the vision care market and diagnostic products, surgical instruments, and accessories for gynecologists and obstetricians.

