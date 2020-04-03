Shares of COLM Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Columbia Sportsw (NASDAQ:COLM) on February 7th, 2020 at $89.28. In approximately 4 weeks, Columbia Sportsw has returned 8.19% as of today's recent price of $81.97.

Over the past year, Columbia Sportsw has traded in a range of $79.64 to $109.44 and is now at $81.97, 3% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Columbia Sportswear Company designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes active outdoor apparel. The Company's products include outerwear, sportswear, rugged footwear, and related accessories. Columbia's products are sold to specialty and department store retailers in the United States and other countries.

