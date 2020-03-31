Shares of COLB Down 35.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Columbia Banking (NASDAQ:COLB) on January 10th, 2020 at $39.00. In approximately 3 months, Columbia Banking has returned 35.52% as of today's recent price of $25.15.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Columbia Banking have traded between a low of $21.88 and a high of $41.40 and are now at $26.43, which is 21% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is the holding company for Columbia Bank, a full service commercial bank. The Bank serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals through office in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington.

