Shares of COH Down 5.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Coach Inc (:COH) on August 15th, 2017 at $42.12. In approximately 29 months, Coach Inc has returned 5.27% as of today's recent price of $39.90.

Over the past year, Coach Inc has traded in a range of $34.07 to $48.85 and is now at $39.90, 17% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Tapestry, Inc. designs and markets clothes and accessories. The Company offers handbags, leather goods, footwear, fragrance, jewelry, outer wear, ready-to-wear, scarves, sunwear, travel accessories, and watches. Tapestry serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Coach Inc.

Log in and add Coach Inc (COH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.