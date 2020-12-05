Shares of COG Up 8.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) on April 6th, 2020 at $17.94. In approximately 1 month, Cabot Oil & Gas has returned 8.70% as of today's recent price of $19.50.

Cabot Oil & Gas share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.42 and a 52-week low of $13.06 and are now trading 49% above that low price at $19.50 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company that develops, exploits, and explores oil and gas properties located in North America. The Company holds interests Appalachian Basin, onshore Gulf Coast, including south and east Texas and north Louisiana, the Rocky Mountains and the Anadarko Basin as well as in the deep gas basin of Western Canada.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cabot Oil & Gas shares.

Log in and add Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.