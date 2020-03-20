Shares of COF Down 53.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Capital One Fina (NYSE:COF) on February 24th, 2020 at $97.71. In approximately 4 weeks, Capital One Fina has returned 53.08% as of today's recent price of $45.84.

Over the past year, Capital One Fina has traded in a range of $38.00 to $107.59 and is now at $45.84, 21% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.

Capital One Financial Corporation provides commercial banking services. The Bank accepts deposits and offers personal credit cards, investment products, loans, and online banking services. Capital One serves customers in the State of Virginia.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Capital One Fina.

Log in and add Capital One Fina (COF) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.