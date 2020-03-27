Shares of CODI Down 39.7% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) on February 4th, 2020 at $22.87. In approximately 2 months, Compass Diversified Holdings has returned 39.66% as of today's recent price of $13.80.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Compass Diversified Holdings have traded between a low of $10.78 and a high of $26.21 and are now at $13.80, which is 28% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Compass Diversified Holdings is an investment holding company. The Company acquires controlling interests in profitable small to middle market businesses in niche industries as well as works with management to pursue growth opportunities and provide strategic support.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Compass Diversified Holdings.

