Shares of CNS Down 32.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on February 27th, 2020 at $67.58. In approximately 2 weeks, Cohen & Steers has returned 32.76% as of today's recent price of $45.44.

In the past 52 weeks, Cohen & Steers share prices have been bracketed by a low of $40.68 and a high of $78.23 and are now at $45.48, 12% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. operates as a global investment manager. The Company manages portfolios focused on real assets, including real estate, infrastructure and commodities, along with preferred securities and other income solutions. Cohen & Steers serves individual and institutional investors around the world through a broad range of investment vehicles.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cohen & Steers.

