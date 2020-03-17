MySmarTrend
Shares of CNP Down 47.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

Written on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 1:11am
By James Quinn

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Centerpoint Ener (NYSE:CNP) on February 21st, 2020 at $25.51. In approximately 3 weeks, Centerpoint Ener has returned 47.81% as of today's recent price of $13.31.

In the past 52 weeks, Centerpoint Ener share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $13.26 and a high of $31.17 and are now at $13.31. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.76% lower and 2.92% lower over the past week, respectively.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, conducts activities in electricity transmission and distribution, natural gas distribution, interstate pipeline and gathering operations, and power generation.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Centerpoint Ener.

Log in and add Centerpoint Ener (CNP) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.

