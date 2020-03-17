Shares of CNP Down 47.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Centerpoint Ener (NYSE:CNP) on February 21st, 2020 at $25.51. In approximately 3 weeks, Centerpoint Ener has returned 47.81% as of today's recent price of $13.31.

In the past 52 weeks, Centerpoint Ener share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $13.26 and a high of $31.17 and are now at $13.31. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.76% lower and 2.92% lower over the past week, respectively.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, conducts activities in electricity transmission and distribution, natural gas distribution, interstate pipeline and gathering operations, and power generation.

