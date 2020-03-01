Shares of CNP Up 3.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Centerpoint Ener (NYSE:CNP) on December 16th, 2019 at $26.15. In approximately 2 weeks, Centerpoint Ener has returned 3.08% as of today's recent price of $26.95.

Over the past year, Centerpoint Ener has traded in a range of $24.25 to $31.42 and is now at $26.94, 11% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, conducts activities in electricity transmission and distribution, natural gas distribution, interstate pipeline and gathering operations, and power generation.

