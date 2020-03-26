Shares of CNOB Down 47.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Connectone Banco (NASDAQ:CNOB) on January 27th, 2020 at $24.53. In approximately 2 months, Connectone Banco has returned 47.85% as of today's recent price of $12.79.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Connectone Banco have traded between a low of $8.86 and a high of $26.50 and are now at $12.79, which is 44% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% lower and 2.6% lower over the past week, respectively.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Company concentrates on asset generation efforts in real estate, construction, business loans, and deposit accounts.

