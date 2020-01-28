Shares of CNOB Up 13.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Connectone Banco (NASDAQ:CNOB) on September 10th, 2019 at $21.70. In approximately 5 months, Connectone Banco has returned 13.25% as of today's recent price of $24.57.

Over the past year, Connectone Banco has traded in a range of $18.89 to $26.50 and is now at $24.53, 30% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.37% higher and 0.10% higher over the past week, respectively.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Company concentrates on asset generation efforts in real estate, construction, business loans, and deposit accounts.

