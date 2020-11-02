Shares of CNA Up 9.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA) on January 17th, 2020 at $45.71. In approximately 4 weeks, Cna Finl Corp has returned 9.68% as of today's recent price of $50.13.

In the past 52 weeks, Cna Finl Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.28 and a high of $51.30 and are now at $50.13, 19% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

CNA Financial Corporation operates as an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty coverages such as risk management, information services, warranty, and claims administration.

