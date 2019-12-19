Shares of CMTL Up 33.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Comtech Telecomm (NASDAQ:CMTL) on June 6th, 2019 at $26.25. In approximately 7 months, Comtech Telecomm has returned 33.33% as of today's recent price of $35.00.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Comtech Telecomm have traded between a low of $20.94 and a high of $38.00 and are now at $35.00, which is 67% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, and manufactures technology electronic products and systems. The Company's communications products are used worldwide for voice, data, facsimile, and video transmissions at microwave frequencies in satellite, over-the-horizon microwave, terrestrial line-of-sight, and wireless telecommunications.

