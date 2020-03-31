Shares of CMP Down 36.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) on February 27th, 2020 at $57.33. In approximately 1 month, Compass Minerals has returned 36.26% as of today's recent price of $36.54.

Compass Minerals share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $66.14 and the current low of $35.56 and are currently at $36.74 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc. produces highway deicing salt in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company also produces general trade salt and sulfate of potash. Compass Minerals sells its highway deicing salt primarily to state, provincial, county, and municipal highway departments for deicing applications.

