Shares of CMI Down 6.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) on January 3rd, 2020 at $175.78. In approximately 1 month, Cummins Inc has returned 6.51% as of today's recent price of $164.34.

Over the past year, Cummins Inc has traded in a range of $141.14 to $186.62 and is now at $164.34, 16% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% lower and 0.71% lower over the past week, respectively.

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines. The Company also manufactures electric power generation systems and engine-related component products, including filtration and exhaust aftertreatment, fuel systems, controls, and air handling systems.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cummins Inc.

