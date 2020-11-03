Shares of CMA Down 44.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) on January 13th, 2020 at $68.41. In approximately 2 months, Comerica Inc has returned 44.27% as of today's recent price of $38.12.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Comerica Inc have traded between a low of $35.10 and a high of $83.72 and are now at $38.12, which is 9% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Comerica Incorporated is the holding company for business, individual, and investment banks with operations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Company subsidiaries provides services such as corporate banking, international finance, treasury management, community and private banking, small business and individual lending, investment services, and institutional trust.

