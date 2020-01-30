Shares of CLVS Down 6.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) on January 7th, 2020 at $8.97. In approximately 3 weeks, Clovis Oncology has returned 6.08% as of today's recent price of $8.42.

Over the past year, Clovis Oncology has traded in a range of $2.93 to $32.05 and is now at $8.96, 206% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

Clovis Oncology Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and additional international markets. Clovis target its development programs for the treatment of specific subsets of cancer populations.

