Shares of CLDT Up 16.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) on March 25th, 2020 at $5.66. In approximately 4 weeks, Chatham Lodging has returned 16.53% as of today's recent price of $6.59.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Chatham Lodging have traded between a low of $3.44 and a high of $20.66 and are now at $6.59, which is 92% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.82% lower and 8.43% lower over the past week, respectively.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel investment company. The Company invests in upscale extended-stay, select-service, and full service hotels. Chatham's properties are located in major markets with high barriers to entry, near primary demand generators for both business and leisure guests.

