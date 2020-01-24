Shares of CLDR Up 67.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cloudera Inc (:CLDR) on August 2nd, 2019 at $6.83. In approximately 6 months, Cloudera Inc has returned 67.06% as of today's recent price of $11.41.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cloudera Inc have traded between a low of $4.89 and a high of $15.43 and are now at $11.41, which is 133% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cloudera Inc shares.

Log in and add Cloudera Inc (CLDR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.