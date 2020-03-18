Shares of CLC Up 24.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Clarcor Inc (:CLC) on November 10th, 2016 at $66.62. In approximately 41 months, Clarcor Inc has returned 24.59% as of today's recent price of $83.00.

Over the past year, Clarcor Inc has traded in a range of $47.98 to $83.13 and is now at $83.00, 73% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

CLARCOR Inc. manufactures and distributes filtration products for engine, industrial, and consumer packaging products.

