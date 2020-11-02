Shares of CIR Up 15.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Circor Intl (NYSE:CIR) on November 1st, 2019 at $38.96. In approximately 3 months, Circor Intl has returned 14.98% as of today's recent price of $44.79.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Circor Intl have traded between a low of $27.29 and a high of $47.80 and are now at $44.79, which is 64% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% higher and 0.03% higher over the past week, respectively.

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes an array of valves and related products and services to a variety of end-markets located worldwide. The Company's products optimize the efficiency and/or ensure the safety of fluid-control systems. CIRCOR manufactures primarily instrumentation and fluid regulation products, and petrochemical products.

