Shares of CIO Down 42.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for City Office Reit (NYSE:CIO) on February 27th, 2020 at $12.46. In approximately 1 month, City Office Reit has returned 42.03% as of today's recent price of $7.22.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of City Office Reit have traded between a low of $6.50 and a high of $14.49 and are now at $7.22, which is 11% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

City Office REIT, Inc. acquires, owns and operates office properties. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of City Office Reit.

