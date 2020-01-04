Shares of CINF Down 30.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cincinnati Fin (NASDAQ:CINF) on February 25th, 2020 at $106.47. In approximately 1 month, Cincinnati Fin has returned 29.97% as of today's recent price of $74.56.

Over the past year, Cincinnati Fin has traded in a range of $65.69 to $118.50 and is now at $74.56, 14% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.37% lower and 1.75% lower over the past week, respectively.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty and life insurance. The Company markets a variety of insurance products and provides leasing and financing services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cincinnati Fin.

Log in and add Cincinnati Fin (CINF) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.