Shares of CHRS Up 6.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Coherus Bioscien (NASDAQ:CHRS) on March 24th, 2020 at $15.00. In approximately 1 month, Coherus Bioscien has returned 6.13% as of today's recent price of $15.92.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Coherus Bioscien have traded between a low of $10.86 and a high of $23.80 and are now at $15.98, which is 47% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Coherus Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops biosimilar therapeutics to aid patients.

